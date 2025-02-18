Previous
Road Trip to the Coast by dailypix
293 / 365

Road Trip to the Coast

This was from a road trip to visit friends in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island a couple years ago. We were fortunate to have good weather for traveling. Which is not always the case in February.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
80% complete

