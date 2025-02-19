Previous
Snow Drops by dailypix
294 / 365

Snow Drops

They don’t grow where I’m living now but they do in the coastal areas of Canada. This was from our visit to Victoria, BC.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Susan Klassen

