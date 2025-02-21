Previous
Coffee Shop Flowers by dailypix
296 / 365

Coffee Shop Flowers

We stopped at this coffee shop in Sidney, BC that we’d frequented when we lived on the Island.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Susan Klassen

