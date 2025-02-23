Previous
Next
A favourite Spot by dailypix
298 / 365

A favourite Spot

We took our dog Bailey to this area often when we lived here. Island View Beach has paths to walk your dog and seasonal off leash park for dogs to play. It also has an area that accesses the ocean.

He loved to go here so when we visited he just took it all in and loved seeing the other dogs. Totally one of his favourite places.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact