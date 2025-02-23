Sign up
A favourite Spot
We took our dog Bailey to this area often when we lived here. Island View Beach has paths to walk your dog and seasonal off leash park for dogs to play. It also has an area that accesses the ocean.
He loved to go here so when we visited he just took it all in and loved seeing the other dogs. Totally one of his favourite places.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
319
photos
30
followers
67
following
82% complete
View this month »
