Chinook Again by dailypix
301 / 365

Chinook Again

We had another chinook that removed any snow we had in a matter of 3 days. It was pretty windy on the last day.

I also liked how the sun was setting through the clouds.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Susan Klassen

