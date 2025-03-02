Previous
Afternoon Sitting by the Fire by dailypix
305 / 365

Afternoon Sitting by the Fire

It was another warm afternoon today. It was lovely to spend some time outside in the yard, and to sit by the fire in our fire pit. Nice to stop and relax.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
eDorre ace
Looks so cozy
March 3rd, 2025  
