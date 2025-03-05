Previous
308 / 365

Arranging

Playing with some of my shell and starfish collection.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
amyK ace
Nicely presented
March 8th, 2025  
