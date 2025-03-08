Previous
Next
Waving Palm Trees by dailypix
311 / 365

Waving Palm Trees

These palm trees were waving in the wind, during one of our walks by the beach when we were vacationing in Maui in March of 2013.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact