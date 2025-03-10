Previous
Enjoying the Beach by dailypix
Enjoying the Beach

We visited this beach in Waikiki, Hawaii in March of 2013. We had a small 2 day stop there and spent the rest of our vacation in Maui.

I was so happily to capture this activity of people enjoying the beach.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

@dailypix
