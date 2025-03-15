Previous
Bailey Resting by dailypix
318 / 365

Bailey Resting

Bailey taking a break on his favourite chair.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
So cute
March 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the natural light coming from the window onto Bailey!
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact