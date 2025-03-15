Sign up
318 / 365
Bailey Resting
Bailey taking a break on his favourite chair.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
337
photos
30
followers
67
following
87% complete
View this month »
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2024/25
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
resting
amyK
ace
So cute
March 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the natural light coming from the window onto Bailey!
March 16th, 2025
