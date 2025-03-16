Previous
Weathered rope
319 / 365

Weathered rope

This piece of birch wood is in our backyard because my husband helped a friend cut a tree down. He was able to keep some for his own use. This rope was left on the tree from when it was cut down and I thought it looked like a neat picture.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of these wonderful textures. I love the tones and markings on the stem.
March 22nd, 2025  
