Weathered rope
This piece of birch wood is in our backyard because my husband helped a friend cut a tree down. He was able to keep some for his own use. This rope was left on the tree from when it was cut down and I thought it looked like a neat picture.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of these wonderful textures. I love the tones and markings on the stem.
March 22nd, 2025
