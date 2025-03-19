Previous
321 / 365

New Resting Spot

Our dog Bailey found a new resting spot on this blanket we had laid on the floor in the small sun room we have. I covered him up in a small blanket to keep him warm. He slept there for a while in the afternoon.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Susan Klassen

Photo Details

Lisa V.
well loved pooch!!
March 22nd, 2025  
