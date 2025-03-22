Previous
Pre-birthday Cake by dailypix
325 / 365

Pre-birthday Cake

Yesterday my wonderful husband brought home this pre-birthday cake as he called it as my birthday is coming up at the end of next week.

It’s pretty delicious. So thankful.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact