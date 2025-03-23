Sign up
Previous
326 / 365
Eurasian Collared Doves
I took this picture through my living room window to capture these 2 Eurasian collared doves in the front yard. They have a black collar on the back of their neck. There is one in the rocks and one on the grass They usually travel in pairs.
Here is some information about them:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Eurasian_Collared-Dove/species-compare/
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
0
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
345
photos
30
followers
67
following
89% complete
View this month »
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2024/25
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
23rd March 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
doves
