Previous
Eurasian Collared Doves by dailypix
326 / 365

Eurasian Collared Doves

I took this picture through my living room window to capture these 2 Eurasian collared doves in the front yard. They have a black collar on the back of their neck. There is one in the rocks and one on the grass They usually travel in pairs.

Here is some information about them:

https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Eurasian_Collared-Dove/species-compare/
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact