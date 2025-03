Sea Glass Identification Deck

I received this as an early birthday gift today.



It’s the Pure Sea Glass Identification Deck A valuable tool for casual beachcombers and serious collectors alike. Author Richard LaMotte offers gems of glass history and scientific clues that can help determine the age, origin, and value of a shard. The deck includes 35 sturdy cards organized by colour and type of glass and packed with facts and tips; more than 150 new images.



So thankful for this I have another book by Richard LaMotte but I’ve wanted this set for awhile.