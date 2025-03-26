Previous
Warm Day by dailypix
328 / 365

Warm Day

It was unseasonably warm today at +19 Celsius but the forecast for other parts of the Canadian prairies is snow later this week.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
89% complete

