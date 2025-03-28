Previous
Next
Happy Birthday to Me by dailypix
331 / 365

Happy Birthday to Me

Today was my Birthday and I had a great day. Was gifted flowers and this colouring and journaling Bible as well as the birthday cake from my wonderful husband.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Happy birthday!
March 31st, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@amyk Thanks so much Amy.
March 31st, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful collage! A very Happy birthday to you!
March 31st, 2025  
eDorre ace
Happy Birthday. Looks like fun!
March 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact