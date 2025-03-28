Sign up
Previous
Next
331 / 365
Happy Birthday to Me
Today was my Birthday and I had a great day. Was gifted flowers and this colouring and journaling Bible as well as the birthday cake from my wonderful husband.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
4
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
352
photos
30
followers
67
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2024/25
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Happy birthday!
March 31st, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
@amyk
Thanks so much Amy.
March 31st, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful collage! A very Happy birthday to you!
March 31st, 2025
eDorre
ace
Happy Birthday. Looks like fun!
March 31st, 2025
