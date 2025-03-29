Previous
Landscaping Blocks by dailypix
332 / 365

Landscaping Blocks

We purchased these landscaping blocks last weekend and used them around this old stump that we planted flower seeds in last summer. Still needs a little work but so far so good.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Susan Klassen

