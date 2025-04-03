Previous
On Fire by dailypix
336 / 365

On Fire

We drove by this vehicle that was on fire. Crazy to see. Thankfully no one was injured. But by the time the fire was extinguished there was not much left of the vehicle.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Susan Klassen

The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
