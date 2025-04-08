Previous
Robin by dailypix
341 / 365

Robin

Was able to take a picture of this Robin out our living room window. Zoom in to see the Robin on the stone.

They have been around for about a month and a half.

It’s been a very busy week so I’m catching up on posting pictures.
8th April 2025

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
94% complete

Photo Details

