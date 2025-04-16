Previous
Playing with the Pup by dailypix
349 / 365

Playing with the Pup

Family was visiting from out of town and my Mother-in-law brought her 4 month old puppy for us all to see and play with.

His name is Buddy, he’s a 4 month old pug/terrier cross that’s full of energy just like all puppies are.

He finally collapsed on my brother-in-law’s lap to rest.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Hi, Buddy! You're cute! (I'm a sucker for puppies! Lol)
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact