Pronghorn Antelope

We visited some family and this Pronghorn Antelope ran across the road and I managed to get these snapshots before they took off. Surprised to see it walking as I’ve only ever seen them running across a prairie landscape.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
