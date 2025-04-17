Sign up
350 / 365
Pronghorn Antelope
We visited some family and this Pronghorn Antelope ran across the road and I managed to get these snapshots before they took off. Surprised to see it walking as I’ve only ever seen them running across a prairie landscape.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
96% complete
