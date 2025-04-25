Previous
Poppies are Growing by dailypix
358 / 365

Poppies are Growing

These are the perennial poppies. They are a lovely yellow and are the Welsh variety.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
