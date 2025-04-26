Previous
Next
Birds on the River by dailypix
359 / 365

Birds on the River

Spotted these birds by the river. They were a male and female Common Merganser. Hard to get a better picture from where I was standing with my phone.

This is what they look like up close:
https://ebird.org/species/commer
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact