Handmade Fire Pit by dailypix
360 / 365

Handmade Fire Pit

This was remnants of a fire that someone had close to the nearby river. Do you see the rock that says “Hello what you doing?
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
98% complete

