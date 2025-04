I spotted this Grackle bird at our bird feeder this morning and ran inside to get my larger camera. We have seen several Grackles around this weekend so they must have returned. They were busy eating so I knew if I acted quickly I could get a picture.This guy has a couple seeds in his mouth if you zoom in a little.Here is some more information about Grackles: https://www.birdsandblooms.com/birding/bird-species/tanagers-and-blackbirds/common-grackle/