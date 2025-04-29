Previous
Down by the River by dailypix
Down by the River

We walked by the the edge of a small outflow from the river. It was a nice warm day. It’ll be nice to see the plants and trees have green again.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
