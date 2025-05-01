Sign up
Visiting the Horses
My husband went on a ride on his bicycle and stopped by this acreage to see the horses. He took this picture.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Susan Klassen
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
horses
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these inquisitive horses.
May 2nd, 2025
