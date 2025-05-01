Previous
Visiting the Horses by dailypix
Visiting the Horses

My husband went on a ride on his bicycle and stopped by this acreage to see the horses. He took this picture.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Susan Klassen

The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
99% complete

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these inquisitive horses.
May 2nd, 2025  
