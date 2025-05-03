Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Poppies and a Bee
Pretty happy to see the poppies opening. First one opened yesterday and more this morning. This bee 🐝 was enjoying them too.
On a side note I just completed my first year back on 365. It’s such a great community. Thanks for all the interaction and comments this year. The support is super appreciated! 🎉👏
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
385
photos
31
followers
68
following
100% complete
View this month »
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Tags
bee
,
poppies
Barb
ace
Beautiful! Theses yellow poppies are so cheery! Great clarity, too, in your capture of the bee!
May 3rd, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
@bjywamer
Thanks so much Barb! They are so cheerful!
May 3rd, 2025
