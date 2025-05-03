Previous
Poppies and a Bee by dailypix
Photo 366

Poppies and a Bee

Pretty happy to see the poppies opening. First one opened yesterday and more this morning. This bee 🐝 was enjoying them too.

On a side note I just completed my first year back on 365. It’s such a great community. Thanks for all the interaction and comments this year. The support is super appreciated! 🎉👏
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful! Theses yellow poppies are so cheery! Great clarity, too, in your capture of the bee!
May 3rd, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@bjywamer Thanks so much Barb! They are so cheerful!
May 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact