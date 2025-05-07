Previous
Roasted Marshmallows by dailypix
Photo 370

Roasted Marshmallows

We took some time to use our fire-pit this evening. Enjoyed the roasted marshmallows.

Looking forward to planting new flowers in our flower pots soon too.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Christine Sztukowski ace
I want one
May 9th, 2025  
