Upside-Down Lego Head Bowl by dailypix
Upside-Down Lego Head Bowl

My husband took some time this afternoon in the shop to use his wood lathe. He had a couple of smaller pieces of birch wood and he made this - Upside-Down Lego Head Bowl (his name for it)

I thought it looked great and has a neat form and grain to it.
Jerzy ace
Your husband does excellent wood work. Great capture of it.
May 11th, 2025  
