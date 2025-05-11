Sign up
Photo 374
Found an Orange Poppy
Among the yellow poppies opened this orange one. I even spotted a couple others one was a slightly variegated version.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
4
2
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
394
photos
31
followers
68
following
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2024/25
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
10th May 2025 11:53am
Tags
poppies
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
May 13th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
@photographycrazy
Oh thank you so much. It was so nice to see in the yard. Nice to see you back.
May 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and details.
May 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
How lovely. Last year I planted orange poppies and they all came up yellow ha ha
May 13th, 2025
