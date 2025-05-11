Previous
Found an Orange Poppy by dailypix
Found an Orange Poppy

Among the yellow poppies opened this orange one. I even spotted a couple others one was a slightly variegated version.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
May 13th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@photographycrazy Oh thank you so much. It was so nice to see in the yard. Nice to see you back.
May 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and details.
May 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
How lovely. Last year I planted orange poppies and they all came up yellow ha ha
May 13th, 2025  
