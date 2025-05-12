Previous
Cucumber Flower by dailypix
Cucumber Flower

We were surprised by this cucumber flower that had opened on one of our cucumber plants. I guess the warmth of Saturday and then rain last night helped the plant grow.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Susan Klassen

The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Such a lovely flower.
May 13th, 2025  
So pretty
May 13th, 2025  
