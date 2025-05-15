Previous
Bailey’s Birthday by dailypix
Photo 378

Bailey’s Birthday

Our pup Bailey turned 14 today. He had a great day, walks, treats, and a bone to chew on (one of his favourite things).

Plus he loves stiffing around on walks and the yard. And lilacs are blooming in the neighbourhood so he could sniff flowers too.

Here’s some pictures of him and of his1st birthday
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Photo Details

So cute! Happy day
May 17th, 2025  
