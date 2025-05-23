Previous
The Bees Like These Flowers by dailypix
Photo 386

The Bees Like These Flowers

This cluster of orange flowers are from a wildflower package we planted last year. We noticed the bees are fond of them.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
