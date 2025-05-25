Previous
Allium Flower by dailypix
Photo 387

Allium Flower

We actually planted these last year but they didn’t come up until late spring this year.

Glad a few of them came up and they just bloomed this past weekend.
25th May 2025

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
