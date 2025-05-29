Previous
First Roses in Bloom by dailypix
Photo 392

First Roses in Bloom

Our first roses in the yard to bloom. These are a cream and light yellow rose with a lovely sweet fragrance. One of my favourites in the yard.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Susan Klassen

carol white ace
A lovely triptych
May 31st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Really beautiful roses. Fav.
May 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots of these gorgeous blooms.
May 31st, 2025  
