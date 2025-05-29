Sign up
Photo 392
First Roses in Bloom
Our first roses in the yard to bloom. These are a cream and light yellow rose with a lovely sweet fragrance. One of my favourites in the yard.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
carol white
ace
A lovely triptych
May 31st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Really beautiful roses. Fav.
May 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots of these gorgeous blooms.
May 31st, 2025
