Allium and a Bee by dailypix
Photo 393

Allium and a Bee

We found out that 2 of the Allium flowers that came up were white in colour and the 3 were the purple ones.

We spotted this bee 🐝 on one of the white ones.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Beverley ace
Beautiful photos…
June 1st, 2025  
