Photo 394

Our rose bush has exploded in blooms. They are small flowers but have such a nice fragrance.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
June 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely looking roses, such a pretty colour.
June 1st, 2025  
