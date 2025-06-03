Previous
Next
Salsify by dailypix
Photo 397

Salsify

This is yellow salsify which grows quite tall looks a bit like tall grass. It has these yellow flowers that only open in the morning pointing to the sun, then the flowers close. They can spread but the root of the plant is edible.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact