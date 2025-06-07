Previous
Orange Pansy by dailypix
Orange Pansy

This orange pansy must have reseeded itself from when we planted some here last summer. Surprised and happy about that.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Susan Klassen

Babs ace
So pretty.
June 8th, 2025  
