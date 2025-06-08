Previous
Sunrise by dailypix
Photo 402

Sunrise

Sunrise at the lake. My husband took this at about 5;30 this morning. He was staying at a camp over the weekend and got up early to take this picture.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Susan Klassen

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 8th, 2025  
