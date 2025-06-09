Previous
Radishes by dailypix
Photo 403

Radishes

We harvested some radishes from our garden. We planted this variety that grow quite large and long instead of round like normal ones. They taste pretty much the same. The coin is a Canadian dollar so the size of the radishes are fairly big.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
