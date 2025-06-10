Previous
Next
Butterfly by dailypix
Photo 404

Butterfly

Spotted this Mormon fritillary buttery on our Marigold flowers in the garden. They only seemed to land on different Marigold flowers in the garden, then flew away.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact