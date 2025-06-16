Previous
Pink Rose by dailypix
Photo 410

Pink Rose

Pretty pink rose in bloom in our yard. This one seems to be doing better than last year. Maybe pruning them helped at the end of last season.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Susan Klassen

