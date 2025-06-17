Sign up
Photo 411
Another Rose
One of our roses in our side garden. Such a pretty colour. A couple more buds are getting ready to open.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
432
photos
33
followers
70
following
113% complete
View this month »
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024/25
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
June 20th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
@bjywamer
Thanks Barb. It’s one of my favourites for sure.
June 20th, 2025
