Another Rose by dailypix
Photo 411

Another Rose

One of our roses in our side garden. Such a pretty colour. A couple more buds are getting ready to open.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Susan Klassen

Barb ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@bjywamer Thanks Barb. It’s one of my favourites for sure.
June 20th, 2025  
