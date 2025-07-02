Previous
Lavender by dailypix
Photo 426

Lavender

We planted this lavender plant last summer and covered it for winter, it survived and is doing really well this year which we’re so thankful for.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact