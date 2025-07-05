Previous
Next
Patio Stones by dailypix
Photo 429

Patio Stones

These are the patio stones we placed around the wood stump. There is ground cover that’s growing in nicely around the stump and we planted some pansies in the centre of the stump.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact