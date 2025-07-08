Previous
Snapdragons Inside by dailypix
Photo 432

Snapdragons Inside

We decided to bring some of the snapdragon flowers inside to place in a vase. First time we’ve ever done this. Brightens up the room.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
*lynn ace
beautiful flowers
July 9th, 2025  
