Raspberry by dailypix
Photo 436

Raspberry

This is our first raspberry. They are fortunately doing better than last year. We pruned them and have watered them lots so they are growing well so far.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Susan Klassen

Christine Sztukowski ace
Ready for ice cream and raspberry s
July 16th, 2025  
